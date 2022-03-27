Oscars In Memoriam: Bob Saget, Ed Asner Among Omissions

The Oscars In Memoriam segment gave viewers a chance to remember the memorable names in film who died over the past year. But every year, viewers are surprised to see that a few recognizable names were omitted.

Beloved comedian Bob Saget, who had a small handful of film appearances in movies including Richard Pryor’s “Critical Condition,” drew the most outrage on social media. However, Saget did win a student Oscar for his 1977 documentary “Through Adam’s Eyes.”

Most of the others mentioned as omissions were principally known for their appearances on television, not film.

The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith, “Sex and the City” star Willie Garson, “Mary Tyler Moore Show” star Ed Asner and Robert Downey Jr.’s actor-director father Robert Downey Sr. were among other names not mentioned in the scroll.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, with several film roles, was also omitted.

With the unlikely song choice of Norman Greenbaum’s too on-the-nose “Spirit in the Sky” playing, a list of stars and behind-the-scenes talent unspooled onscreen including some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Olympia Dukakis, Dean Stockwell and Betty White.

Filmmakers who were remembered included Peter Bogdanovich, Ivan Reitman, Richard Donner, Melvin van Peebles, Lina Wertmuller and Jean-Marc Vallee. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was also honored.

Poitier, White and Reitman were remembered in separate tributes before the In Memoriam segment.