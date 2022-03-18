Oscars to Feature All-Star Band With Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper

The Oscars will feature an unusual all-star band starring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, legendary singer-percussionist Sheila E. and iconic jazz pianist Robert Glasper along with musical director Adam Blackstone, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced. The Oscars air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Barker is one of the most in-demand producers and drummers in the rock world, appearing recently with Machine Gun Kelly, among many others. Sheila E. is perhaps best known for her work with Prince, but is an established solo performer who came up in the legendary Bay Area musical family the Escovedos and had performed with Marvin Gaye, Herbie Hancock and Lionel Richie by the time she was in her early 20s. Glasper is an innovative and highly respected jazz keyboardist who figures prominently in the recent book “Dilla Time,” about the late J. Dilla, considered by many to be the most innovative hip-hop producer of all time. Blackstone is a bassist and Emmy-nominated music director and Grammy-winning songwriter, who has also worked as musical director for Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys and Eminem, as well as the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show alongside Shakira & J-Lo.

DJ D-Nice, who was a welcome relief during lockdown with his virtual “Club Quarantine” parties, will perform during the show as well as at the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official post-Oscars celebration. On March 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. PT, D-Nice will host the official Oscars Club Quarantine pre-party, with special guests, via Instagram Live.

The Samples, the vocal group led by Jason White, also will appear in the show.

The Roots’ Questlove was musical director last year, although since he has a film nominated — his directorial debut, the documentary “Summer of Soul” — that may have been a bit much even for a legendary multitasker like him.

Rounding out this musical lineup in the telecast will be the return of a live orchestra, joined this year by D-Nice and the all-star band.

The producers will continue to announce musical guests and performances in the lead-up to the show.

The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.