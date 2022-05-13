Oscars 2023: Academy Sets March Date for Ceremony

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Friday.

The ceremony will mark the second year in a row that the Academy Awards have taken place in March, with this past year’s edition occurring on March 27. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC in over 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The submission deadline for general entry categories for the 2023 Oscars is Nov. 15. Preliminary voting will begin on Dec. 12, and the shortlists will be announced on Dec. 21. The eligibility period will end on Dec. 31, and nominations voting will take place between Jan. 12 and Jan. 17, 2023. The nominations will be announced on Jan. 24, 2023, with final voting taking place between March 2 and March 7, 2023.

Hollywood is still reeling from the 2022 Oscars, which may have been the most controversial to date due to Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock on the Dolby Theatre stage and then winning best actor for his role in “King Richard” just moments later. The Will Packer-produced show also received backlash prior to the ceremony for its decision to pre-televise eight artisan categories and include a “fan favorite” prize that was voted on via Twitter.

Below, see the full list of key dates for the 2023 Oscar season:

General entry categories submission deadline: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Governors Awards: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Monday, December 12, 2022

Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Thursday, December 15, 2022

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Eligibility period ends: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, February 13, 2023

Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

95th Oscars: Sunday, March 12, 2023