Oscar Isaac: I Don’t Disown ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,’ But ‘I Wish It Would’ve Been a Better Film’

Oscar Isaac has said in previous interviews that making “X-Men: Apocalypse” was an “excruciating” experience, but don’t expect the actor to completely disown Bryan Singer’s 2016 superhero misfire. Isaac appeared under blue makeup and prosthetics to play the eponymous villain in the film, which is widely regarded as the worst “X-Men” movie to date.

“No, I don’t disown it,” Isaac recently told The New York Times about the film. “I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him such a freaky, weird character. And then you get there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got all these prosthetics on. I’ve got a suit on. I can’t move. I can’t see anybody. All these actors I wanted to work with — I can’t even see who they are.'”

“I still think back to that time with fondness,” Isaac said. “I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks.”

Isaac called the “X-Men: Apocalypse” production “excruciating” in a 2018 interview with GQ magazine, adding at the time, “I didn’t know when I said yes that that was what was going to be happening. That I was going to be encased in glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit—that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I couldn’t move my head, ever.”

“I had to sit on a specially designed saddle, because that’s the only thing I could really sit on, and I would be rolled into a cooling tent in-between takes,” the actor added. “And so I just wouldn’t ever talk to anybody, and I was just gonna be sitting and I couldn’t really move, and like, sweating inside the mask and the helmet. And then getting it off was the worst part, because they just had to kind of scrape it off for hours and hours.”

Isaac currently stars in his second comic book project, the Disney Plus series “Moon Knight.” The show marks Isaac’s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.