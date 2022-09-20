‘Orphan: First Kill’ Blu-ray and DVD Release Date Set for October

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Orphan: First Kill” will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 18, only two months after its theatrical and streaming release on Paramount+.

The highly anticipated “Orphan” prequel explores the events that lead to Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) getting adopted by the Colemans, which sets off the absurd, sinister and outright terrifying experiences that play out in the first film.

When the Jaume Collet-Serra thriller came out in 2009, there were no plans for a sequel. After its famous twist, which reveals that Fuhrman’s character is really a 33 year-old sociopath masquerading as a child in order to terrorize a foster family, the film ends with her sinking into a lake to her death.

But Fuhrman convinced the film’s original writer David Leslie Johnson to develop the follow-up script he was working on, which is what finally led the now 25 year-old actor to reprise her role as the pigtailed sociopath out for blood — the character she’s still best known for.

“I loved the twist because this is something that everybody expects when they see a sequel or a prequel, for it to rehash exactly what you knew about the last one,” Fuhrman told Variety last month about the prequel’s shocking turn. “I love that this movie takes the audience by the hand and the audience is like, ‘Okay, well, we’ve already seen that.’ And all of a sudden, it just flips everything on its head.”

“Orphan: First Kill” was released on Paramount+ on Aug. 19 and enjoyed a limited theatrical run at the same time, earning $1.97 million during its opening weekend.

The Blu-ray and DVD versions of the film will be available to purchase starting Oct. 18. In the meantime. you can stream the film on Paramount+.

