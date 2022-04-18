Orlando Bloom, Sofia Carson and Lucy Liu Sign on to Ben Proudfoot’s UNICEF Doc ‘If You Have’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime UNICEF ambassadors Orlando Bloom, Sofia Carson and Lucy Liu have signed on as executive producers for the documentary “If You Have,” which chronicles the 75-year history of UNICEF.

Directed by Academy Award winner , who won the 2022 documentary short prize for “The Queen of Basketball,” the film spotlights UNICEF’s life-saving work for children and families around the world, as told through the eyes of those who were there.

“I could not be more thrilled to be working with Orlando Bloom, Sofia Carson, Lucy Liu and their teams to bring the world’s attention to the cause of children and the remarkable work of UNICEF over the years and of course today as it undertakes the largest vaccine supply operation of all time,” Proudfoot told Variety in a statement announcing the partnership. “After such a dark chapter in human history, having these three archangel executive producers lifting up ‘If You Have’ will bring this much needed story of optimism and inspiration to millions of homes around the world.”

Founded in the aftermath of World War II, UNICEF has worked in over 190 countries to provide health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more to the world’s most vulnerable children and families.

Bloom became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2009 and has traveled extensively with the organization, most recently to Moldova, in March of this year, where he met with children and their families who were fleeing the war in Ukraine. There, UNICEF staff showed Bloom Blue Dot centers, which are hubs along the Ukraine border that support children and families with registration, psychosocial support and essential needs such as medical supplies and nutrition.

Carson was named a UNICEF Ambassador in 2020 with a focus on advocating for girls education and empowerment. In the U.S., Carson has advocated for the passing of the Keeping Girls in School Act and has traveled with UNICEF to see programming in Brazil.

Liu has been associated with the organization for the longest length of time, appointed a UNICEF Ambassador in 2004. On behalf of UNICEF, she has traveled to Lesotho, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, Pakistan and Egypt to see UNICEF programming firsthand and use her voice and platform to ensure that children everywhere are educated, healthy, protected and respected.

The documentary, from Proudfoot and Breakwater Studios, chronicles the humanitarian organization’s journey across land and time, including today’s work to vaccinate against COVID-19 and efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine. “If You Have” is described as a “stunning visual diary chronicling the powerful impact that humanity can create when it unites to protect the rights of its youngest and most vulnerable citizens.”

“I vividly remember collecting coins on Halloween for UNICEF as a second grader, so it’s been a great honor of my career to have been invited to tell the story of UNICEF for this momentous milestone of 75 years of tireless work on behalf of the world’s children,” Proudfoot noted. “Making ‘If You Have,’ I got to witness it all first hand, which blew me away.”

“If You Have” premiered at UNICEF’s 75th anniversary event in November 2021, but the documentary will be available to the public on April 25, when the website http://www.ifyouhavefilm.org launches with information about the film and UNICEF’s work, opportunities to donate to the humanitarian organization and more.