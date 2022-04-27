CinemaCon to ‘Reevaluate’ Security Protocols After Olivia Wilde Served Mystery Envelope on Stage

CinemaCon is set to reevaluate its safety protocols following an incident on April 26 in which Olivia Wilde was served a mysterious manila envelope on stage at the Las Vegas event while presenting her new film “Don’t Worry Darling.” The envelope included the words “personal and confidential” on it. Wilde thought the file was a script when she opened it on stage. The incident occurred during Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation.

“To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols,” NATO managing director and head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser told Variety. “We will act accordingly because it’s the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing.”

Variety has numerous eye witnesses who said the individual who served Wilde the envelope was credentialed by CinemaCon.

According to Deadline, the envelope contained custody documents being served to Wilde on behalf of Jason Sudeikis. Wilde and Sudeikis ended their romantic relationship in 2020 and share two children together. The two actors were never married.

Sudeikis had “no prior knowledge” that Wilde would be served in that manner, a source told Variety after the news broke.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the source said. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Variety has reached out to Wilde’s representatives for comment.

Outside of the envelope incident, Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” presentation made headlines thanks to the debut of the movie’s hot and heavy official trailer. The footage on display showcased cast members Florence Pugh and Harry Styles engaging in sexual acts on a dining room table. Wilde told the audience the movie is “a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination,” and she cited films such as “Inception,” “The Matrix” and “The Truman Show” as sources of inspiration.

Along with Styles and Pugh, the “Don’t Worry Darling” cast includes Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll. Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay from a spec script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke. Warner Bros. is releasing the film in theaters on Sept. 23.

Additional reporting by Matt Donnelly and Rebecca Rubin.