Olivia Wilde Posts Dramatic ‘Heartburn’ Salad Dressing Recipe After Nanny Allegation

Olivia Wilde has seemingly responding to a report detailing allegations around the last days of her relationship with her ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis, which included an anecdote about the “Ted Lasso” star becoming upset after Wilde made a salad for her “Don’t Worry Darling” star Harry Styles.

On Tuesday evening, Wilde shared an image of a page from Nora Ephron’s novel “Heartburn,” featuring a passage that discloses a salad recipe, on her Instagram story. Ephron’s autobiographical 1983 novel details her rocky marriage with, and eventual divorce from, her second husband, Carl Bernstein.

Wilde’s post seems to be a response to a recent Daily Mail report detailing the breakdown of her and Sudeikis’ domestic partnership, centered on allegations made by the couple’s ex-nanny. The article states Sudeikis, who shares two children with Wilde, was “infuriated” after his partner prepared a salad for Styles with her “special dressing.” According to the ex-nanny, the encounter left Sudekis “ranting furiously at [Wilde] and filming the encounter, before he tried to prevent her leaving by lying under the car.”

The report offers the ex-nanny’s timeline of the ending of the couple’s relationship and how Wilde’s budding interest in Styles intersected with the marriage. Other key details in the article include quotes from private conversations between the ex-nanny and both spouses.

Wilde’s post represents the latest development and what has been an ongoing series of scandals surrounding her thriller “Don’t Worry Darling.” Rumors circulated (and were disputed) that the director and her lead Florence Pugh feuded on set, bolstered by the conspicuous lack of promotion for the film on Pugh’s official social media accounts. Additionally, Wilde was publicly served with custody papers from Sudeikis’ legal team while presenting a trailer for the film at the industry convention CinemaCon. In later months, Shia LaBeouf (who was initially hired for the role that eventually went to Styles) disputed the filmmaker’s claim that he was fired from the production.