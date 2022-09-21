Olivia Wilde Addresses ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Rumors in Interview With Stephen Colbert: ‘Harry Did Not Spit on Chris, in Fact’

Olivia Wilde has taken the time to further address the swirl of rumors of off-screen drama around her new release “Don’t Worry Darling,” touching on a popular internet theory that her leading man, Harry Styles, spit on his co-star, Chris Pine, during the Venice Film Festival premiere for the thriller.

“Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact,” Wilde tells Stephen Colbert in a clip from Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show,” released online a few hours before the full interview broadcasts on CBS.

The late-night host joshes the director a little bit, responding with a hurried whisper: “Only time will tell. We shall see.” The interaction brings Wilde into a laughing fit.

“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere that they can,” the director says, explaining her interpretation of the rumor’s popularity.

A representative for Pine was quick to deny that the actor was spit on by Styles following the film’s Sept. 5 premiere, calling the narrative “a ridiculous story” and “a complete fabrication.”

Styles later jokingly acknowledged the rumor during a concert at Madison Square Garden, two days after the hypothesized incident: “It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back!”

The supposed salivation scuttlebutt is only one off-screen narrative that has dogged “Don’t Worry Darling” over recent weeks. Star Florence Pugh and Wilde did not pose together on the Venice red carpet, fanning the flames of rumors that the two had had a falling out during production on the film.

“Florence is a force,” Wilde said at the film’s Venice press conference when asked to “clear the air” about the online discussion. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

Warner Bros. will open “Don’t Worry Darling” in theaters Friday.