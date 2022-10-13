Olivia Wilde Says ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Sex Scenes ‘Overshadowed’ Film, Slams Media Firestorm: ‘We Didn’t Sign Up for a Reality Show’

Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour was chaotic, to say the least. In a new interview with Elle magazine, Wilde expressed disappointment in how the media took all of the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the film and “minimized [it] into bite-size TikTok points,” adding, “This film is trying to ask big questions, but [it’s] ‘Let’s just focus on this sideshow over here.’”

Rumors circulated for months that Wilde and her “Don’t Worry Darling” lead Florence Pugh feuded on set. Social media users spent much of the film’s press tour hunting for confirmation wherever they could find it, be it Pugh’s lack of social media promotion for the movie or the duo keeping their distance during the film’s Venice Film Festival world premiere. Then drama erupted around Shia LaBeouf’s exit from the film, with LaBeouf leaking a video of Wilde trying to get him back despite clear reservations from Pugh over working with him. And don’t forget about the video of Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine (both of their reps denied such an act took place).

“Having been a known figure for a while…makes me well-equipped to have a Teflon exterior,” Wilde told Elle magazine. “But it also means that you’re under a different kind of microscope. It’s brought my attention to the media and how it pits women against one another.””

“It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact,” Wilde continued. “Florence had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show. And I love that she put it that way, because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.”

Wilde also echoed Pugh again when she said the media went overboard in covering the movie’s sex scenes. While Wilde herself championed the film’s sex scenes ahead of release for how they showcase female pleasure, she told Elle, “It’s interesting because Florence very wisely pointed out that a lot of attention has been given to the sex scenes. And I think she’s so right. I completely agree with her that it’s overshadowing everything else that the movie’s about, which is so interestingly ironic because one of the uses of sex in Victory is as a tool of distraction.”

“When Florence pointed that out that this film is so much bigger and better than just the sex scenes, I was so happy that she said that because I feel the same way,” Wilde concluded.

“Don’t Worry Darling” topped the box office during its opening weekend and has since grossed $39 million in the U.S. The film continues to play in theaters nationwide.