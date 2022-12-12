Olivia Newton-John Documentary Is in the Works From R.J. Cutler’s Banner (EXCLUSIVE)

R.J. Cutler’s production hub This Machine is developing another documentary about a music star — in this case, the late Olivia Newton-John, who died in August 2022.



The feature-length doc will explore Newton-John’s life and work as an iconic entertainer, best-selling music artist, animal rights and environmental activist and health, wellness and plant medicine advocate. This Machine has secured full authorized access to Newton-John’s music and personal archives.



In 1978, Newton-John co-starred with John Travolta in “Grease,” which catapulted her into super-stardom. During her career, she garnered four Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and numerous other trophies. Her other feature film credits include “Funny Things Happen Down Under,” “Toomorrow,” “Xanadu,” “Two of A Kind,” “It’s My Party, Sordid Lives,” “Score: A Hockey Musical,” and “A Few Best Men.”



Cutler, along with This Machine’s Elise Pearlstein and Trevor Smith, will produce the untitled docu, while John Easterling, Larry Mestel, Natalia Nastaskin, John Mason and Mark Hartley will serve as executive producers.



This Machine is behind the 2021 Oscar shortlisted docu “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” which Cutler directed. Currently the banner is at work on the Elton John docu “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend” for Disney+. (Cutler serves as director on that project.)



While a director has not yet been secured for the Newton-John project, This Machine has partnered with music publisher Primary Wave on the film.



Cutler founded This Machine in 2020. The company is a part of Sony Pictures Television. In addition to “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry,” the banner is also behind “Belushi” (2020) and “Supreme Models” (2022).



In addition to the Newton-John docu, This Machine is currently at work on the untitled Martha Stewart Documentary (Netflix), “The Devil You Know (HBO), and “Big Vape” (Netflix).