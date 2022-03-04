Olivia Colman, Busy Philipps and More Raise Money for Ukraine Relief on Cameo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Hollywood stars are fundraising for Ukraine on Cameo.

As Russian troops continue to attack major Ukrainian cities, displacing more than a million refugees from their homes, actors such as Olivia Colman, Busy Philipps, Denise Richards and Maggie Wheeler have committed to donating a portion of their proceeds from the video-sharing platform to the organization Choose Love.

The nonprofit will use the funds to support projects providing vital aid and services to those still in and fleeing Ukraine, including emergency medical care, food, shelter, clothes, legal support, support for the LGBTQIA+ community and mental health resources.

More than 400 stars have joined the platform’s fundraising efforts, such as John Bradley West, Jay Sean, Montell Jordan, Dule Hill and Carson Kressley. Starting at $100, fans can buy personalized messages from the site’s long list of bold-faced names, a portion of which, for a limited time, will go to Choose Love’s relief efforts.

Cameo has long integrated ground-up fundraising into its business model. The app’s Donation Tool allows creators to select one or more non-profits to contribute to on a short or long-term basis. Since its debut in 2017, the company has facilitated fundraising campaigns for nearly 300 causes and nonprofits, such as Backline, Gotcha4Life Foundation and The Jed Foundation, among others.

Cameo’s talent joins a long-running list of groups using their fanbase to support Ukraine. Russian feminist punk group Pussy Riot helped raise $7.1 million for Ukrainian relief this week with an NFT, while Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are aiming to raise $30 million on a GoFundMe page they started last week.

Of course, in addition to fundraising efforts, larger corporations have condemned Russia’s actions by boycotting the country. International festivals such as the Czech Republic’s KVIFF and Cannes Lions advertising festival will ban submissions by anyone associated with the Russian state or government, while distribution companies such as Banijay have frozen new activity in Russia until further notice.

