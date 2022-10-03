Taissa Farmiga Returning for ‘The Nun 2’

Taissa Farmiga’s Sister Irene will return in “The Nun 2.”

For the latest film in the $2 billion-grossing “Conjuring” universe, Farmiga will star alongside Storm Reid, who was recently announced to join the New Line franchise. The original “Nun” movie — which followed Farmiga’s Sister Irene as she fought alongside Demian Bichir’s Father Burke to fend off the possession of the demon nun Valek in 1952 Romania — debuted in 2018 and earned $366 million worldwide on the way to becoming the top grossing in the franchise to date.

The film was a spinoff of 2016’s “The Conjuring 2,” which starred Farmiga’s older sister Vera, who has fronted three “Conjuring” films, turning the horror franchise into a bit of a family affair.

“The Nun 2” will be directed by Michael Chaves, who helmed the seventh and most recent entry, 2021’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.” Akela Cooper wrote the screenplay with current revisions by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

James Wan and Peter Safran also continue their run on “The Conjuring” films, producing the new movie under their respective banners Atomic Monster and The Safran Company, like they’ve done the previous seven installments. Judson Scott will oversee the production for Atomic Monster with Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman executive producing.

“The Nun 2” is set for release on Sept. 8, 2023.

Farmiga is currently shooting the second season of Julian Fellowes’ hit HBO series “The Gilded Age” and was last seen in Pascual Sisto’s “John and the Hole.” Best known for her breakthrough performances in hit series like Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” and Sofia Coppola’s “The Bling Ring,” Farmiga has racked up a resume of stage and screen credits that include the Clint Eastwood-directed Warner Bros. feature “The Mule,” “What They Had,” Warren Beatty’s “Rules Don’t Apply,” Hannah Fidell’s “The Long Dumb Road” and the New Group’s revival of Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer-winning play “Buried Child.” Farmiga is repped by Anonymous Content, CAA and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.