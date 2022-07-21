‘Normal People’ Star Daisy Edgar Jones to Be Honored by Locarno Film Festival

British actor Daisy Edgar-Jones, best known for her role as Marianne in the Hulu and BBC series “Normal People,” will be feted by the Locarno Film Festival with its Leopard Club Award.

The Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema will celebrate Edgar-Jones on Aug. 5 when her latest film, Olivia Newman’s “Where the Crawdads Sing,” in which she plays the lead, will screen on the 8,000-seat outdoor Piazza Grande venue.

On the following day Locarno will also screen Bill Buckhurst’s coming-of-age film “Pond Life” which marked Edgar-Jones’ debut in a theatrically released feature.

She also starred opposite Sebastian Stan in the movie “Fresh,” directed by Mimi Cave which premiered at Sundance and was released on Hulu and Disney +.

Edgar-Jones trained at the National Youth Theatre before landing her first role at age 17 as a series regular in the British Comedy-Drama “Cold Feet” alongside James Nesbitt for ITV.

She has earned Critics Choice, Golden Globe and BAFTA TV nominations.

“Daisy Edgar-Jones is one of the most promising actresses working today,” said Locarno’s artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro.

“Her talent was honed on the stage, but [she] has made a perfect transition to film and TV, capturing the attention of younger audiences,” Nazzaro added, noting that Edgar-Jones “is a talent with many surprises in store.”

Locarno’s Leopard Club Award, is named for the Festival’s official supporting association and presided over by Swiss entrepreneur Rolando Benedick. The prize pays tribute to actors’ skills at embodying the future through the characters they play.

The 75th Locarno Film Festival will run August 3-13.