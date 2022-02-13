‘Nope’ Trailer: Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer Have a Close Encounter in Jordan Peele’s New Thriller

Jordan Peele’s new nightmare is coming soon to a theater near you.

‘Twas the night before the Super Bowl that Universal Pictures suddenly dropped the first trailer for “Nope,” the upcoming third feature film from the acclaimed director behind “Get Out” and “Us.” The studio released the first extended look at the upcoming thriller early Sunday morning.

Similar to when “Us” was first announced, the plot of “Nope” has been largely kept under wraps up to this point. When the project was revealed in February 2021, the only information that was known was that Daniel Kaluuya, who received an Oscar nomination for his lead performance in “Get Out,” would reunite with Peele, and that Keke Palmer had been cast in a key role. Since then, new information has trickled out, with Steven Yeun joining the cast a month later, and Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott later rounding out the ensemble. Peele also unveiled the first official poster for the film, which depicts an ominous cloud hanging over what appears to be a carnival, with a kite streamer trailing underneath.

Now, the first official trailer finally provides some details on the film. Kaluuya and Palmer’s characters run a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, Steven Yeun looks to be a rodeo ringleader of sorts and that ominous cloud hanging over the landscape, well, looks like an ominous cloud. But it also seems to be sucking unfortunate souls up into the sky.

“What’s a bad miracle? We got a word for that?” Kaluuya’s character intones.

Peele’s first two films, “Get Out” and “Us,” were both highly acclaimed for their exploration of social issues, like racism and systemic inequality, through the horror genre. For “Get Out,” Peele received the Oscar for best original screenplay, and nominations for best picture and best director. Since the release of “Us” in 2019, Peele has produced numerous projects through his Monkeypaw Productions banner, including “Lovecraft Country” on HBO in 2020 and Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” last year.

Peele serves as writer, producer and director on “Nope.” Ian Cooper also produces and Robert Graf serves as the executive producer. The film was shot using Kodak film and, in addition to regular formats, will also be released in a 65mm IMAX format. The cinematographer for “Nope” is Hoyte van Hoytema, who most recently lensed weighty science-fiction films like “Ad Astra” and “Tenet.”

“Nope” is set to hit theaters on July 22.

Watch the full trailer below: