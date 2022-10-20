‘Nope’ to Stream on Peacock in November

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Peacock has announced that Jordan Peele’s UFO thriller “Nope” will hit the streamer on Nov. 18.

The sci-fi drama stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings OJ and Emerald as they attempt to expose signs of alien life on their desolate Western horse ranch. After they see what appears to be a giant undulating flying saucer in the distance, they have plans to capture their ominous encounters on camera in order to sell the footage and get rich. For help, they call on the analog cinematographer Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott) and a theme park ringleader played by Steven Yeun, but horror ensues as they chase the spectacle.

The film, which follows Peele’s wildly successful debut “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us,” collected more than $100 million in North America after three weeks on the big screen.

Alongside the film, Peacock will also offer an exclusive look at the making of “Nope” with a new documentary featuring interviews from the cast and crew and behind-the-scenes footage. It’s the latest film to be added to the streamer’s growing lineup of buzzy titles such as “The Northman,” “Beast,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Downtown Abbey: A New Era.”

In his review of “Nope,” Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote that it’s a “tantalizingly creepy mixed bag of a sci-fi thriller. It’s a movie that taps into our fear and awe of UFOs, and for a while it holds us in a shivery spell. It picks the audience up and carries it along, feeding off spectral hints of the otherworldly.”

