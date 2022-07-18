‘Nope’ First Reactions Are a Resounding ‘Yep,’ Praising Jordan Peele’s ‘Most Ambitious Film’

The first reactions to Jordan Peele’s “Nope” are pouring in as the movie continues its premiere in Los Angeles, earning praises for the director’s turn to science-fiction and drawing comparison to filmmakers like Steven Spielberg.

Expectations are high for “Nope,” given Peele’s emergence as one of the most beloved directors over the last five years. His film debut, “Get Out,” earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture, director for Peele and actor for Kaluuya. Peele won the Academy Award for original screenplay. The film’s $255 million worldwide gross was matched by Peele’s follow-up, “Us,” which was praised by critics and sent fans into spirals of theories and explainers.

“Nope” reunites Peele with his “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya in the story of two siblings (Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who discover an alien spaceship hovering over their family’s horse ranch. The duo sets out to capture the spaceship on camera, but the mission doesn’t go according to plan.

Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Wrenn Schmidt and Keith David round out the “Nope” cast. The movie marks the first collaboration between Peele and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, best known for filming Christopher Nolan tentpoles “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk” and “Tenet.”

CNN entertainment business reporter Frank Pallotta called the film “out of this world,” peppering his praise with references to Alfred Hitchcock, John Carpenter and Adam McKay.

NOPE is out of this world. A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles. Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but NOPE shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up. pic.twitter.com/dGKwbXg0WF — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) July 19, 2022

People senior news editor Nigel Smith called “Nope” a “resounding YES,” calling the film a “thrilling and strange spectacle.”

#NopeMovie is a resounding YES. See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again. — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) July 19, 2022

Daily Dead News managing editor Heather Wixson called the film “absolutely phenomenal” praising the blend of genre with “a Hollywood reckoning.”

So #NopeMovie is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it. pic.twitter.com/qdcZIvsX5T — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook is available now!) (@thehorrorchick) July 19, 2022

Huffington Post senior cultural reporter Candice Frederick is still brewing on the film. It seems to have given her lots to chew on.

Not sure how y'all can come up with such a quick reaction to #NopeMovie. I'm still in my head about it. — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) July 19, 2022

Hollywood Critics Association member praised the ambition of “Nope,” with the caveat that he believes the film marks Peele’s weakest effort so far.

Nope is Jordan Peele’s most ambitious film but also his weakest. The first act is superb but by the second, it loses its footing and becomes a bad M. Night Shyamalan movie with Spielbergian elements. It lacks a sense of focus with a story that is never fully realized. #NopeMovie — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 19, 2022

See more reactions below:

The most important thing you need to know about NOPE is it’s crazy different from Get Out & Us. This is Jordan Peele spreading his wings and making big budget Spielberg/esque sci-fi, but with the subtext you’d expect. Enter with an open mind and you’ll be rewarded. #NopeMovie — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is an absolute blast!! @JordanPeele has crafted a loving homage to fans of a certain Spielberg masterpiece – I’ll let you figure that out. The cast is excellent and the sound and set designs are impeccable! Full review @joblocom very soon! This is a wild ride! — Jïmm¥†ðtheO (@JimmytotheO) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peele’s #Nope is one of the best films I’ve watched this year! It’s frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen. It is a wholly unique & VERY entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises & an unforgettable Keke Palmer performance pic.twitter.com/iua9HPt0RG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2022

Jordan Peele’s Nope is his most confident, unfettered, and potentially most divisive vision yet. Swapping the exclamation marks of horror for the question marks of sci-fi, this is less about scares. With hints of Close Encounters, Jaws, and more, #NopeMovie is a real puzzlebox. pic.twitter.com/Ny3EVaLTqW — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) July 19, 2022