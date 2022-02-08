‘Nope’ First Look: Jordan Peele Directs Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in New Film

First look footage from Jordan Peele’s “Nope” has arrived in a teaser video touting the movie’s full trailer release on Super Bowl Sunday. The brief footage provides the first look at Peele’s cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Keke Palmer. “Nope” is Peele’s directorial follow-up to acclaimed horror films “Get Out” and “Us,” which each earned $255 million at the worldwide box office upon their respective releases.

“Nope” once again teams Peele with Universal Pictures. The studio is not revealing anything about the movie’s plot at this time, although a teaser poster for the movie depicts a mysterious cloud hovering over a small town. Both “Get Out” and “Us” were billed by Peele as social thrillers, and it’s safe to assume “Nope” will follow in the same mold of providing scares and social commentary.

Peele last directed Kaluuya in “Get Out,” which was nominated for four Oscars. Kaluuya was nominated for best actor, while Peele won the Academy Award for original screenplay. The film was also nominated for picture and director. Peele will be directing Yeun and Palmer for the first time in “Nope.” Yeun was Oscar nominated in 2021 for his lead role in “Minari.”

“Nope” is also notable for teaming Peele and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who has become Christoper Nolan’s go-to director of photography in recent years after shooting “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk” and “Tenet.” Hoytema will also be shooting Nolan’s next directorial effort, the atom bomb drama “Oppenheimer.” For his work on “Dunkirk,” Hoytema was nominated for the Academy Award for cinematography.

“Nope” is set to be released in theaters July 22 from Universal Pictures. Watch the teaser footage in the video below. The full trailer arrives on Sunday, Feb. 13.

