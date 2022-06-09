Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film.

“Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” — which won the Oscar in 2018 for original screenplay and also starred Kaluuya — and “Us,” his 2019 film that popularized the term “tether,” in reference to the cast’s performances as ordinary and demonic versions of their characters. Peele has used the horror genre to comment on social issues, namely racism and xenophobia, and he is known for his unwavering attention to detail in his films, which often reference the work of auteurs such as Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick.

Peele serves as producer under his Monkeypaw Productions banner, in addition to writing and directing. Ian Cooper also produces “Nope,” while Robert Graf serves as the executive producer. The film was shot using Kodak film and, in addition to regular formats, will also be released in a 65mm IMAX format. The cinematographer for “Nope” is Hoyte van Hoytema, who most recently lensed weighty science-fiction films like “Ad Astra” and “Tenet.”

“Nope” lands in theaters on July 22. Watch the final trailer below.