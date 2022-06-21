Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem to Reunite for Apple’s Animated Musical ‘Spellbound’

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will lend their voices to “Spellbound,” an animated fantasy musical from Apple Studios and Skydance Animation. The project reunites the pair, who just scored Oscar nominations for playing Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s 2021 biographical drama “Being the Ricardos.”

John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields and Jordan Fisher have also joined the ensemble.

As previously announced, “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler is leading the cast as Princess Ellian, a young royal who embarks on a daring journey to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

Kidman and Bardem, again portraying a married couple, will play her parents: Ellsmere, “the kind and just, yet hyper-precise queen” and Solon, “the boastful yet big-hearted king.”

Lithgow, as Minister Bolinar, and Lewis, as Minister Nazara Prone, will act as royal advisers to the princess. Ellian seeks out The Oracles of the Sun and Moon (Lane and De Shields) to break the spell on her parents and the kingdom. Through her voyage, she comes across a young nomad named Callan (Fisher).

“Shrek” filmmaker Vicky Jenson is directing the film from a screenplay by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.

Alan Menken, best known for creating Disney classics like “Under the Sea,” “Be Our Guest” and “A Whole New World,” is writing the songs and score for “Spellbound.” He’s working with Glenn Slater, who will pen the lyrics. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer.

John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are producing for Skydance Animation.

“Spellbound” joins an expanding lineup of Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation collaborations, including the animated feature “Luck,” which debuts on Aug. 5, and the cartoon series “WondLa.”

Kidman is represented by CAA, Media Talent Group, The Lede Company and JTWAMM. Bardem is represented by WME and ID-PR. Lithgow is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Lewis is represented by WME. Lane is represented by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Slate PR. De Shields is represented by Vox, Inc. Fisher is represented by LBI Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency.