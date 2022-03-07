Nicole Kidman Recovering From Torn Hamstring, Misses Oscar Nominees’ Luncheon (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Kidman may be a nominated for her fifth Oscar for her work in “Being the Ricardos,” but she wasn’t at the annual nominees luncheon on Monday at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel.

Variety can exclusively reveal that Kidman is at home in Nashville under doctors’ orders, recovering from a torn hamstring. She was filming the upcoming Amazon series “Expats” in Los Angeles when the pre-existing injury flared up.

The show is continuing to shoot this week but will temporarily pause while producers figure out when they can resume and if they need to shoot around Kidman until her return, according to an Amazon rep.

“Expats,” based on Janice Y. K. Lee’s best selling 2016 novel “The Expatriates” and directed by Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), focuses on a group of three expatriate women living in Hong Kong. It is produced by Kidman’s Blossom Films.

“Expats” also stars Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr, Jack Huston as David Starr, Brian Tee as Clarke and Ji-young Yoo as Mercy. The series is executive produced by Wang, Kidman, Daniele Melia, Theresa Park, Per Saari, Stan Wlodkowski and Alice Bell.

Kidman’s injury flare-up comes as the Oscar-winning actress is in the thick of awards season with a number of upcoming projects, including Robert Eggers’ “The Northman,” set for release in April, and the “Aquaman” sequel in December. In addition to an Oscar nom, Kidman’s turn as Lucille Ball also garnered her a SAG nomination and a Golden Globe win.

Kidman most recently attended the SAG Awards on Feb. 27 in Santa Monica.