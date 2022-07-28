Nicki Minaj Shares Trailer for Six-Part Docu-Series, ‘Nicki’

A six-part documentary series on the career of Nicki Minaj is “coming soon.”

Late Thursday evening, the rapper surprise-dropped a two-minute trailer on Twitter with the caption: “Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn’t know you needed. Love you so much.”

Produced by the Canadian company Bron Studios, the “Nicki” trailer starts with a clip of a young Minaj rapping and reflecting on her early come-up. She says, “Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never thought they could win.”

Over a screenshot of Taylor Swift’s 2011 tweet — in which Swift wrote, “Driving back from rehearsals listening to Super Bass by @nickiminaj OVER AND OVER. I’m so obsessed with this song” — Minaj explains she “never wanted to be mainstream. Mainstream came to me.” She also gets candid about having to “medicate” herself to get through the lows of a career in a male-dominated industry as a female rapper.

“When you are just focused on the business, you can lose yourself,” she says before adding “It was time for me to grow up and start loving myself.” The trailer also displays clips of Minaj with her husband Kenneth Petty as she discusses the moment she “became the strongest I’ve ever been in my life.”

The trailer concludes with footage of her on stage and through the thunderous roars of fans, she declares: “There’s one thing they can’t do. And that’s be the queen of hip-hop.”

Minaj also uploaded the trailer on Instagram and added: “Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK. I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”