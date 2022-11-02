Nick Moore’s Comedy ‘Missionary Position’ Seeks Buyers at American Film Market

By E.J. Panaligan

Editor-turned-director Nick Moore, known for his work on British romantic comedies including “The Full Monty,” has boarded comedy “Missionary Position” as its director. The film will be set in South Africa and comes from writer W. David McBrayer and producers Kevin Connor and Nichola Ellis, who will present the film to buyers at the AFM.

The fish-out-of-water comedy follows a young couple posing as missionaries to escape the chaos of the western economic society, instead finding themselves faced with the harsh reality of surviving in rural Africa.

“It is a fun poignant entertaining script while making a profound global statement as it mushrooms into serious environmental political issues and the conservation of wildlife facing South Africa today,” Moore said of the film’s premise.

Casting is underway for the film, with the goal for Moore and company to begin production and filming in 2023.

Moore’s exhaustive list of editing credits include romcoms like “Notting Hill” and “Love Actually.”