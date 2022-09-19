Nicholas Galitzine to Star Opposite Anne Hathaway in Prime Video’s ‘The Idea of You’

In Amazon Prime Video’s “The Idea of You,” Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway stars as a divorced mother who sparks a passionate love affair with a pop star she meets after taking her daughter to a music festival. And now, the object of her on-screen desire has been cast.

Nicholas Galitzine will play Hayes Campbell — the 24-year-old lead singer of the “hottest boy band on the planet,” August Moon — who has been speculated by fans of Robinne Lee’s bestselling debut novel to be inspired by Harry Styles.

The film follows Hathaway’s Sophie, who saves the day after her ex-husband Dan (who left her for a younger woman) cancels his Coachella trip with their 15-year-old daughter. When she decides to brave the crowds and desert heat to take her daughter to the music festival, Sophie meets Hayes (Galitzine), and the 40-year-old’s life really heats up.

The British actor is quickly becoming a go-to heartthrob after starring opposite Sofia Carson in the Netflix romance “Purple Hearts,” plus playing the “Prince Charming” (a.k.a. Prince Robert) to Camila Cabello’s Cinderella in Prime Video’s 2021 reimagining of the classic fairy tale. Galitzine will next star in the streamer’s highly anticipated gay rom-com “Red, White & Royal Blue.” Based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel, the actor plays Prince Henry, the second-in-line British royal, who embarks on an unlikely whirlwind romance with the American president’s son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Among his other credits are a leading role in Zoe Lister-Jones’ “The Craft: Legacy,” plus featured parts in the Netflix series “Chambers,” A24’s “Share,” “Handsome Devil,” “The Beat Beneath My Feet,” “The Changeover” and “The Watcher in the Woods.”

“The Idea of You” will be directed by Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Dropout”), from a script by Jennifer Westfeldt, who will also executive produce. The Amazon Original movie is produced by Oscar winner Cathy Shulman (via her Welle Entertainment label), joined by Gabrielle Union (for her I’ll Have Another banner), Hathaway (via her Somewhere Pictures label), Lee, Eric Hayes, Showalter and Jordana Mollick. I’ll Have Another’s Kian Gass will also executive produce.