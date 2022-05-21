Nexo Digital Sells ‘Portait of The Queen’ to U.S., European Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Nexo Digital, which produces and distributes theatrical event content for the global market, has scored sales in Cannes on doc “Portrait of the Queen,” about Queen Elizabeth II, by Italian fashion photographer Fabrizio Ferri.

By Experience, which handles theatrical events for New York’s Metropolitan Opera and London’s National Theater, has acquired theatrical distribution for the U.S., while other pacts include Sharmill Distribution for Australia; A Contracorriente for Spain; Pannonia for Hungary; and Aero Films for the Czech Republic.

“Portrait of the Queen” features photographs and fragments of the queen’s biography, with each portrait presented as a piece of a mosaic; Charles Dance (“The Crown”) narrates from the diaries of several famous photographers who worked with the queen.

There are also conversations with Isabella Rossellini, described as one of the most photographed women in the world, and others that give viewers a more private, intimate reflection on the role, obligations and complexities of being a monarch.

The doc is based on Italian writer Paola Calvetti’s book “Elizabeth II. Portrait of the Queen,” originally published in Italy in 2019 by Mondadori.

Ferri, who has shot for the world’s top fashion magazines, including Vogue, Interview, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, Elle and Vanity Fair, said in his director’s notes that Queen Elizabeth II over the decades commissioned portraits from the world’s top photographers in order to “build, communicate and manage her image” and called the doc an attempt to deconstruct the complexities of this process.