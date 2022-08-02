NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and WB Discovery’s OneFifty Renew Talent Development Program

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles has renewed the NewNarratives talent development program that it launched last year with Warner Bros. Discovery’s OneFifty content banner.

The NewNarratives program identifies emerging global artists by tapping into the community of international content creators that NFMLA has cultivated over the past 15 years.

“OneFifty is a long-standing partner of NewFilmmakers LA,” said Axel Caballero, head of OneFifty. “The NewNarratives collaboration has yielded exciting new talent from around the globe and we look forward to the unique voices that will emerge this year.”

The program launched in 2021 and received 200-plus entries from more than 40 countries, leading to substantial funding to support projects from creatives such as Jim Vendiola, Gabriela Ortega, Set Hernandez Rongkilyo and the duo of Nora Mariana Salim and Rami Kodeih. NewNarratives aims to be a fully global program, open to any kind of storyteller and material. From episodic genres to shorts to feature films, the program aims to discover unconventional styles of storytelling that creates real impact.

“As NFMLA celebrates our 15-year anniversary, it’s incredibly exciting to look back and see how far the artists we’ve supported have come,” Larry Laboe, NFMLA’s executive director, and Bojana Sandic, programming director, said in a joint statement. “Working with OneFifty in this curatorial and developmental capacity fosters the same kind of creativity and opportunity that NFMLA has fought so hard to advocate for.”

This season, NewNarratives will award a grant to a minimum of one artist to support the development of a new project. The material will also be introduced by OneFifty to the Warner Bros. Discovery family of companies for further development consideration.

Program applications will be open to members of NFMLA on Aug. 8, with a submission deadline of Aug. 29.