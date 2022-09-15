NewFilmmakers LA Launches 2022 InFocus: Latinx and Hispanic Cinema Film Festival

The 2022 edition of InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema Film Festival from NewFilmmakers LA (NFMLA) will be held from Sept. 23-24 in association with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

For the first time since 2019, the festival will be held in-person at the Academy’s Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood. The lineup consists of three short film programs showcasing a variety of genres. The festival, which is co-presented by The MBS Group, includes screenings, filmmaker Q&A sessions, industry development programs and educational panels.

The festival features independent films from emerging talent hailing from Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Cuba, Honduras, Jamaica, Colombia, Venezuela and the United States. Two world premieres will be held at the festival, and one film will see its North American premiere.

“This program is incredibly special to the NFMLA community and to Los Angelenos,” Bojana Sandic, NFMLA programming director, and Larry Laboe, executive director and co-founder, said in a joint statement. “We’re honored to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Latinx talent in partnership with the Academy. It’s a way to showcase the powerful Latinx talent locally and internationally. The Academy’s involvement helps to provide access for these filmmakers at another level and we’re forever grateful for this collaboration.”

The festival will kick off with virtual panels beginning on Sept. 23. Programming continues on Sept. 24th with “InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema Shorts I – Connection and Disconnection,” a collection of narrative and documentary projects dealing with themes of connection and disconnection. Next, “InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema Shorts II – The Surreal” will showcase a selection horror, science fiction, magic and surreal narratives. Finally, the evening concludes with “InFocus: Latinx & Hispanic Cinema Shorts III – Representation,” a line-up of films that explore the idea of representation.

Industry professionals, executives and creatives taking part in the 2022 edition include Alex Gutierrez at Warner Bros. Discover OneFifty; Alexander Zahn at Netflix; Annie Chang at Universal Pictures; Beatriz Sequeira at Blumhouse Productions; Christine Davila at Ojala Productions; Cristina Garza with Endeavor Content; Crystal Caicedo and Matt Martin at CAA; Dana Jackson at Echo Lake Entertainment; Georgina González Rodriguez at HBO Max; Jessica Rose at Open Road; actor Jon Huertas; Paul Perez at Perez Pictures; Roberto Larios at Verve; and Sandra Condito at UnbeliEVAble.