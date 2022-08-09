New York Film Festival Unveils 2022 Slate, With New Movies From Claire Denis, Kelly Reichardt and Paul Schrader

New movies from directors Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Ruben Östlund, Kelly Reichardt and Paul Schrader will play at the 60th New York Film Festival, which is running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 16.

On Tuesday, Film at Lincoln Center, which hosts the annual Manhattan-based celebration of cinema, unveiled the 32 films that comprise the main slate. The lineup showcases films produced in 18 different countries and spotlights a mix of first-time and returning filmmakers.

Several movies that first screened at Cannes Film Festival, including Claire Denis’s Grand Prix winner “Stars at Noon,” Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave,” Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” and Charlotte Wells’ debut feature “Aftersun,” will play at NYFF. Carla Simón’s “Alcarràs,” which was awarded the Golden Bear at the 72nd Berlinale Festival, and Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” which took Sundance Film Festival’s grand jury prize in the world cinema documentary competition, will also make their way to The Big Apple.

Appearing in the NYFF main slate for the first time are Margaret Brown, Davy Chou, Laura Citarella, Alice Diop, Mark Jenkin, Marie Kreutzer, Ryuji Otsuka and Huang Ji, and Cyril Schäublin. Returning NYFF filmmakers include Todd Field, Mia Hansen-Løve, Joanna Hogg, Pietro Marcello, Cristian Mungiu, Jafar Panahi, Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Albert Serra, Jerzy Skolimowski, and Frederick Wiseman.

“If there is one takeaway from this year’s Main Slate, it is cinema’s limitless capacity for renewal,” said Dennis Lim, New York Film Festival’s artistic director. “Collectively, the films in the program suggest that this renewal takes many forms: breathtaking debuts, veterans pulling off new tricks, filmmakers of all stripes seeking new and surprising forms of expression and representation. We love the range and eclecticism of this group of films and are excited to share it with audiences.”

As previously announced, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” will open the festival, Laura Poitras’ documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” will be the centerpiece film and Elegance Bratton’s narrative debut “The Inspection” will close NYFF60. James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” will be the NYFF 60th anniversary screening event. Additional events, including currents, revivals, spotlight and talks, will be announced in the coming weeks.

As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, the New York Film Festival will offer festival screenings in all five boroughs of New York City in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), Brooklyn Academy of Music (Brooklyn), the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem), and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens). Each venue will present a selection of films throughout the festival. A complete list of films and showtimes will be announced later this month.

The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Dennis Lim, also includes Eugene Hernandez, Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen. Regina Riccitelli is the NYFF programming coordinator, and Violeta Bava, Michelle Carey, Leo Goldsmith, and Gina Telaroli serve as festival advisers. Matt Bolish is the producer of NYFF.

Masks will be required for all staff, audiences and filmmakers at all times in public spaces. Proof of full vaccination is not required for NYFF60 audiences, but festival organizers say full vaccination is strongly recommended.

See the complete lineup below:

Opening Night

White Noise

Dir. Noah Baumbach

Centerpiece

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Dir. Laura Poitras

Closing Night

The Inspection

Dir. Elegance Bratton

NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration

Armageddon Time

Dir. James Gray

Aftersun

Dir. Charlotte Wells

Alcarràs

Dir. Carla Simón

All That Breathes

Dir. Shaunak Sen

Corsage

Dir. Marie Kreutzer

A Couple

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

De Humani Corporis Fabrica

Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Decision to Leave

Dir. Park Chan-wook

Descendant

Dir. Margaret Brown

Enys Men

Dir. Mark Jenkin

EO

Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski

The Eternal Daughter

Dir. Joanna Hogg

Master Gardener

Dir. Paul Schrader

No Bears

Dir. Jafar Panahi

The Novelist’s Film

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

One Fine Morning

Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Pacifiction

Dir. Albert Serra

R.M.N.

Dir. Cristian Mungiu

Return to Seoul

Dir. Davy Chou

Saint Omer

Dir. Alice Diop

Scarlet

Dir. Pietro Marcello

Showing Up

Dir. Kelly Reichardt

Stars at Noon

Dir. Claire Denis

Stonewalling

Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka

TÁR

Dir. Todd Field

Trenque Lauquen

Dir. Laura Citarella

Triangle of Sadness

Dir. Ruben Östlund

Unrest

Dir. Cyril Schäublin

Walk Up

Dir. Hong Sangsoo