New York Film Festival Unveils 2022 Slate, With New Movies From Claire Denis, Kelly Reichardt and Paul Schrader

New movies from directors Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Ruben Östlund, Kelly Reichardt and Paul Schrader will play at the 60th New York Film Festival, which is running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 16.
On Tuesday, Film at Lincoln Center, which hosts the annual Manhattan-based celebration of cinema, unveiled the 32 films that comprise the main slate. The lineup showcases films produced in 18 different countries and spotlights a mix of first-time and returning filmmakers.
Several movies that first screened at Cannes Film Festival, including Claire Denis’s Grand Prix winner “Stars at Noon,” Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave,” Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” and Charlotte Wells’ debut feature “Aftersun,” will play at NYFF. Carla Simón’s “Alcarràs,” which was awarded the Golden Bear at the 72nd Berlinale Festival, and Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” which took Sundance Film Festival’s grand jury prize in the world cinema documentary competition, will also make their way to The Big Apple.
Appearing in the NYFF main slate for the first time are Margaret Brown, Davy Chou, Laura Citarella, Alice Diop, Mark Jenkin, Marie Kreutzer, Ryuji Otsuka and Huang Ji, and Cyril Schäublin. Returning NYFF filmmakers include Todd Field, Mia Hansen-Løve, Joanna Hogg, Pietro Marcello, Cristian Mungiu, Jafar Panahi, Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Albert Serra, Jerzy Skolimowski, and Frederick Wiseman.
“If there is one takeaway from this year’s Main Slate, it is cinema’s limitless capacity for renewal,” said Dennis Lim, New York Film Festival’s artistic director. “Collectively, the films in the program suggest that this renewal takes many forms: breathtaking debuts, veterans pulling off new tricks, filmmakers of all stripes seeking new and surprising forms of expression and representation. We love the range and eclecticism of this group of films and are excited to share it with audiences.”
As previously announced, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” will open the festival, Laura Poitras’ documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” will be the centerpiece film and Elegance Bratton’s narrative debut “The Inspection” will close NYFF60. James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” will be the NYFF 60th anniversary screening event. Additional events, including currents, revivals, spotlight and talks, will be announced in the coming weeks.
As part of its 60th anniversary celebration, the New York Film Festival will offer festival screenings in all five boroughs of New York City in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (Staten Island), Brooklyn Academy of Music (Brooklyn), the Bronx Museum of the Arts (Bronx), Maysles Documentary Center (Harlem), and the Museum of the Moving Image (Queens). Each venue will present a selection of films throughout the festival. A complete list of films and showtimes will be announced later this month.
The NYFF Main Slate selection committee, chaired by Dennis Lim, also includes Eugene Hernandez, Florence Almozini, K. Austin Collins, and Rachel Rosen. Regina Riccitelli is the NYFF programming coordinator, and Violeta Bava, Michelle Carey, Leo Goldsmith, and Gina Telaroli serve as festival advisers. Matt Bolish is the producer of NYFF.
Masks will be required for all staff, audiences and filmmakers at all times in public spaces. Proof of full vaccination is not required for NYFF60 audiences, but festival organizers say full vaccination is strongly recommended.
See the complete lineup below:
Opening Night
White Noise
Dir. Noah Baumbach
Centerpiece
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Dir. Laura Poitras
Closing Night
The Inspection
Dir. Elegance Bratton
NYFF 60th Anniversary Celebration
Armageddon Time
Dir. James Gray
Aftersun
Dir. Charlotte Wells
Alcarràs
Dir. Carla Simón
All That Breathes
Dir. Shaunak Sen
Corsage
Dir. Marie Kreutzer
A Couple
Dir. Frederick Wiseman
De Humani Corporis Fabrica
Dir. Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor
Decision to Leave
Dir. Park Chan-wook
Descendant
Dir. Margaret Brown
Enys Men
Dir. Mark Jenkin
EO
Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski
The Eternal Daughter
Dir. Joanna Hogg
Master Gardener
Dir. Paul Schrader
No Bears
Dir. Jafar Panahi
The Novelist’s Film
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
One Fine Morning
Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve
Pacifiction
Dir. Albert Serra
R.M.N.
Dir. Cristian Mungiu
Return to Seoul
Dir. Davy Chou
Saint Omer
Dir. Alice Diop
Scarlet
Dir. Pietro Marcello
Showing Up
Dir. Kelly Reichardt
Stars at Noon
Dir. Claire Denis
Stonewalling
Dir. Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka
TÁR
Dir. Todd Field
Trenque Lauquen
Dir. Laura Citarella
Triangle of Sadness
Dir. Ruben Östlund
Unrest
Dir. Cyril Schäublin
Walk Up
Dir. Hong Sangsoo