‘Scream’ Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Weighs In on Neve Campbell’s Decision to Walk Away (EXCLUSIVE)

Jasmin Savoy Brown supports Neve Campbell’s choice to exit “Scream” ahead of the sixth installment. Campbell, who has starred in all five films, recently announced that due to money.

“I absolutely respect her for that. I think that it’s hard to be a woman in this industry and in any industry at all,” Brown, who starred in the fifth “Scream” movie this year and is set to reprise her role in the sixth, told Variety on Saturday night at a “Yellowjackets” FYC event. “If any person, but especially any woman, feels that she deserves more — whether that’s a financial situation with work, out of a relationship, out of fill in the blank — if she can walk away, I support that.”

Brown added, “The script is fantastic and the franchise go on in a beautiful way.”

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media greenlit the sixth film shortly after the fifth successfully hit theaters, grossing $140 million globally. It is currently filming in Canada and is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. Campbell returned along with original stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette; Cox is set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the sixth movie.

On June 6, Campbell revealed she would not be returning for the sixth installment of the slasher flick.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next ‘Scream ‘film,” she told Variety in a statement. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to ‘Scream.’ I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.”

She concluded, “To all my ‘Scream’ fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”