Neve Campbell Reveals She Was Attacked by a Bear on Set: ‘He Pulled Me Through the Forest’

Neve Campbell appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week to promote her role in the new “Scream” movie, but it’s her story about surviving a bear attack during the production of a film that is generating the most headlines. Campbell did not name the project, but said she was 17 years old at the time.

“I was playing this role where she’s ‘one with the animals’ and there was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear,” Campbell said. “They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it. [After feeding it], they said dip your hand in honey and just run. And when you get to the tree over there, turn your hand out and feed the bear.”

“I dipped my hand in honey and I run to this rock, and I turn around and I put my hand out and the bear is not slowing down and he’s not coming for my hand,” Campbell continued. “He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest. My mother was visiting set and she’s screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what’s happening. All I can think to say is, ‘He’s biting me,’ like it’s not obvious.”

Campbell said she was rescued by the production’s bear wrangler, who started “throwing rocks” at the bear in order to distract it and get it away from the actress. Campbell had no life-threatening injuries from the incident. Looking back at the incident, Campbell concluded, “It’s silly. We get asked to do silly things.”

The bear attack took place several years before Campbell became a breakout star in Hollywood in 1996 with back-to-back horror favorites “The Craft” and “Scream.” Roles in “Wild Things” and “Scream 2” followed in 1997, making Campbell one of the more popular leading ladies of the late 1990s. The actress returns to the “Scream” franchise for a fifth time in the new film, which opens nationwide Jan. 14.

Watch Campbell detail the bear attack on set below.