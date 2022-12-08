Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.

Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year.

According to an official synopsis, the film follows a champion freediver in training to break a world record with the help of an expert safety diver, a pair whose emotional bond feels increasingly like fate. Divergent paths lead them to the pinnacle of the freediving world, documenting the thrilling rewards – and inescapable risks – of chasing a dream through the silent depths of the ocean.

“The setting and emotional power of this story is what initially drew me into wanting to make this documentary. Filming around the world and with the remarkable subjects … has been the most inspirational and rewarding experience of my career,” said McGann, who has released previous projects through SKY, PBS and the BBC. “The entire team is delighted to be partnering with Netflix to share what we believe is a fitting tribute to the exceptional world of freediving and the fearless athletes in our film.”

Producers on the project are John Battsek, Sarah Thomson, Jamie D’Alton and Anne McLoughlin. Bart Layton and the A24 team serve as executive producers. Netflix previously collaborated with Battsek and Ventureland on the documentary series “FIFA Uncovered,” the Emmy Award winner “Rising Phoenix,” and an upcoming untitled David Beckham nonfiction series.