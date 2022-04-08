Netflix’s Film Chief Scott Stuber Joins British Film Institute Board

The British Film Institute has announced five new board members including Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber.

Stuber joins the BFI’s board of governors along with eminent British industry exec and academic Monica Chada; producer Elizabeth Karlsen, co-founder of Number 9 Films (“Carol”); Laura Miele, vice-president and COO of interactive entertainment giant Electronic Arts; and writer, producer and director Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver,” “Shaun of the Dead”).

The appointments were announced by U.K. Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries.

Each new BFI board member will serves a term of four years beginning in May 2022.

“It’s a privilege to be appointed a Governor of the BFI, an institution I have long admired,” Stuber said in a statement

“I wholeheartedly endorse their mission to promote the next generation of U.K. storytellers, widen access to screen culture and support the continued growth of this extraordinary sector,” he added, noting that, “Our industry is in a state of constant evolution and I look forward to playing my part in ensuring the BFI remains best situated to champion its past, present and future.”

The BFI’s new board recruits join the current BFI board, which includes Michael Birshan; Idris Elba; Gerry Fox; Jay Hunt; Robin Saunders; Andrew Smith; Phil Stokes and Nell Whitley.

Said BFI Chair Tim Richards: “I am honored to be welcoming five new incredibly talented industry professionals to the BFI Board of Governors.

“Their knowledge and experience across film, television, games, technology and business combined with that of our existing governors, will be invaluable to the BFI and the industry as a whole. I very much look forward to welcoming them to the BFI and working together.”

The BFI statement called the completion of its board an important “milestone” in the BFI’s transformation into a dynamic, digital-first organization, with a new executive team led by chief executive Ben Roberts.