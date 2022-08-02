Netflix, SAG-AFTRA Reach Tentative Agreement on New Contract

Netflix Studios and SAG-AFTRA have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, Variety has confirmed.

The contract will be a successor to the three-year deal that the streamer and union signed in 2019, which was approved upon by SAG-AFTRA’s national board without ratification by union membership. Prior to the contract, Netflix signed agreements with the union on a production-by-production basis, and used the union’s codified agreement and television agreements as a template.

The 2019 deal was set at the time to expire June 30, but was extended to July 31 as Netflix and SAG-AFTRA agreed to extend negotiations. The deal between Netflix and SAG-AFTRA will be reviewed at the SAG-AFTRA national board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for next Monday. Details of what the successor contract looks like will not be released until after the board’s review, according to SAG-AFTRA.

The 2019 agreement differed from regular agreements SAG-AFTRA signed with major companies in several key aspects, such as covering performance capture and dubbing as work covered by the union, including provisions for gains in theatrical residuals, improved overtime for stunt performers and greater rights for members in options and exclusivity. The agreement also included several provisions against sexual harassment that SAG-AFTRA enacted in response to Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal, including bans on auditions in private residences and hotel rooms. With the 2019 Netflix Agreement, minimum salary and turnaround provisions were applicable to all Netflix productions.

“We are always looking to adapt and grow within the changing environment of our industry,” then SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement in 2019. “This groundbreaking agreement speaks to that. Netflix recognizes the value of working with SAG-AFTRA members, and the contributions we make in this global industry. I am gratified that this deal achieved longstanding member goals in particular the recognition of performance capture work, and other important improvements that members want and deserve.”