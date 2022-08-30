Netflix Unveils Fall Movie Slate With Release Dates for ‘Bardo,’ ‘White Noise’ and Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Falling for Christmas’

Noah Baumbach’s black comedy “White Noise,” Alejandro Iñárritu’s “Bardo (Or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” and Lindsay Lohan’s romantic comedy “Falling for Christmas” will debut on Netflix this fall.

On Tuesday, the streamer announced the release dates for those films — and plenty more — including “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” “The Swimmers” and “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.” Some of those titles, like “Bardo” and “White Noise,” will have limited theatrical runs before debuting on Netflix, while others, such as “Falling for Christmas,” will land directly on the streaming service.

“Bardo” will debut on Dec. 16 following its world premiere at Venice Film Festival. Prior to landing on the streamer, it’ll play in movie theaters in Mexico starting on Oct. 27, as well as select North American theaters on Nov. 4. Described as a “nostalgic comedy,” the film stars Daniel Giménez Cacho follows a renowned Mexican journalist and a documentary filmmaker who returns to his native country at an existential crossroads.

“White Noise,” which is screening at Venice and later at the New York Film Festival, has been granted a month-long exclusive theatrical run. It’ll run in select venues beginning on Nov. 25 before it goes to Netflix on Dec. 30. Adapted from Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, “White Noise” stars Adam Driver as a ostentatious professor of Hitler studies, whose marriage (Greta Gerwig plays his wife) is upended after a horrifying accident creates an airborne toxic event of frightening and unknowable proportions.

“The Swimmers,” a refugee drama that’s also hoping to make waves on the awards circuit, is coming to Netflix on Nov. 23. It’ll play in theaters as well, but the release date has yet to be announced. Directed by Sally El Hosaini, the true-life story follows two sisters who fled a war-torn Syria to attend the 2016 Rio Olympics. “The Swimmers” is opening the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Another TIFF entrant, “Wendell & Wild,” a stop-motion fantasy that’s funny and dark, is debuting in select theaters on Oct. 21 and on Netflix Oct. 28. “Coraline” filmmaker Henry Selick is directing the movie, which reunites Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as scheming demon brothers who enlist a teenager to summon them to the Land of the Living.

Other upcoming movies aimed squarely at adult audiences with newly set release dates include the crime thriller “The Good Nurse,” starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne (in select theaters on Oct. 19 and in theaters Oct. 26); “The Pale Blue Eye,” reuniting director Scott Cooper and Christian Bale (in select theaters on Dec. 23, on Netflix Jan. 6); the documentary “The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari” (in select theaters on Dec. 9 and on Netflix Dec. 16).

Several holiday-themed romantic comedies are arriving in time for the holidays, like “Falling for Christmas,” a meet-cute with Lohan as a newly engaged, spoiler hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident; (Nov. 10); “Christmas With You,” a romantic tale about a burned-out pop star who goes to a small town to grant a fan’s wish (Nov. 17); and “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” (on Netflix on Dec. 2 and in select theaters on Nov 18).

For families and musical lovers, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical,” which sees Emma Thompson as the terrifying Miss Trunchbull, is playing in select theaters on Dec. 9 before landing on Netflix on Dec. 25. The stage version of the musical was a big hit in London and on Broadway. Another film aimed at kids, director Paul Feig’s teen fantasy drama “The School For Good And Evil,” is premiering on Oct. 19.

Other new release dates include “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel by John Lee Hancock (Oct. 5); as well as “Luckiest Girl Alive,” a true-crime inspired story with Mila Kunis and Connie Britton (in select theaters on Sept. 30 and on Netflix on Oct. 7).