Netflix Names Emily Feingold as Vice President of Communications, Overseeing US and Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has promoted Emily Feingold to vice president of communications, Variety has learned exclusively.

The experienced and well-liked executive will now oversee communications for the streaming giant across the United States and Canada. She reports to Rachel Whetstone, Netflix chief communications officer.

“I am thrilled that Emily has been appointed as Netflix’s new VP of communications. She’s a creative, strategic executive, deeply committed to Netflix and with very broad experience in the entertainment industry,” Whetstone said.

For nearly five years, Feingold has served as a communications director and a principal in establishing Netflix’s expansive original film program. Movies head Scott Stuber and his team (including Lisa Nishimura and Tendo Nagenda) have been under her purview. She has also counseled top executives including Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and the office of the CMO. Feingold essentially takes up the mantle left by former chief spokesperson Richard Siklos, who departed for United Talent Agency in March.

Before she took on her role at Netflix, Feingold worked as the senior vice president of corporate strategy and communications at Andell, Inc, a private investment firm. Prior to her career in Los Angeles, she spent 13 years in New York where she held positions such as vice president of corporate communications at fashion house Ralph Lauren and movie label The Weinstein Company. She started her career in Washington, DC, working at the White House during the Clinton administration. Feingold attended Boston University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in communications.

Anticipated upcoming projects on the Netflix film slate include Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans’ “The Gray Man,’ Ana de Armas in “Blonde,” Adam Sandler’s “Hustle,” Jennifer Lopez’s “The Mother,” Jamie Foxx’s “Day Shift” and the star-studded “Knives Out 2” from Rian Johnson and Daniel Craig.