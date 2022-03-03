Netflix Taps Marian Lee as Chief Marketing Officer, Bozoma Saint John Exits (EXCLUSIVE)

Marian Lee has been promoted to chief marketing officer of Netflix. She replaces Bozoma Saint John, who boarded the streaming giant in 2020 after serving in senior executive roles at Uber and Apple.

Lee joined the company in July 2021 as vice president of marketing in the U.S. and Canada (UCAN in Netflix parlance), overseeing all of the campaigns for the company’s films and series. Prior to entering the world of streaming, Lee has worked with major fashion and music brands, including an eight-year stint at Spotify. She also had various roles at Condé Nast, working for Vogue among other publication, and worked in marketing at J.Crew.

“Marian is a strategic marketer with deep experience not just in entertainment but also more broadly having worked at fashion and media brands,” Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer, said in a statement. “When she joined Netflix last year, she had an immediate impact on the marketing team and has demonstrated that she’s an exceptional leader, who understands how to drive conversations around brands and popular culture.”

Lee joins Netflix as the company is facing increased competition in the streaming space. The Walt Disney Company, Paramount Global, Comcast and WarnerMedia have all launched their own streaming services in recent years, and Apple and Amazon are spending more freely on their entertainment offerings. That means the fight to attract audiences for Netflix’s shows and films is growing fiercer. But Netflix does have the benefit of being the pioneer in the business of digital video.

“Netflix is an incredible brand with the best content and creative teams in the world,” Lee said. “I am confident our most exciting work is ahead of us and I am honored to lead this best-in-class global marketing team into the future, and continue to connect our incredible series and films with audiences around the globe.”

Saint John is one of the highest profile figures in the marketing world with an enviable social media presence. Before joining Netflix, she served as chief marketing officer at Endeavor, and chief brand officer at Uber. Saint John also had a stint at Apple as head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes. She had joined Beats by Dre in 2014, which Apple acquired shortly after she arrived. Saint John worked at PepsiCo, rising to become head of music and entertainment marketing. Earlier in her career, Saint John served as vice president of marketing for women’s fashion brand Ashley Stewart and managed accounts at ad agencies Arnold Worldwide and Spike Lee’s SpikeDDB. Her departure from Netflix is described as both mutual and amicable, and the company and the former marketing chief have nice things to say about each other.

“I’ve loved working with Boz and have been inspired by her creativity and energy,” Sarandos said. “She has attracted world class marketers to the company and encouraged them to be innovative leaders. We are grateful for her contributions and we wish her the best.”

“I came to Netflix with a surplus of enthusiasm and creative energy and am immensely proud of the campaigns we inspired that sparked global conversations,” Saint John added. “It’s been a transformative two-year experience for which I will always be grateful.”