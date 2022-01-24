Netflix Wins Bidding War for Lee Daniels’ Exorcism Thriller Starring Andra Day, Octavia Spencer and Glenn Close

Netflix has emerged victorious in a bidding war for director Lee Daniels’ next movie.

Several Hollywood players, including MGM and Miramax, were vying for rights to the Oscar-nominated director’s project, and Netflix’s $65 million price tag — a hefty sum covering the film’s production budget and buyouts — landed it the sale, according to Deadline Hollywood, who broke the news.

The movie reunites Daniels and Andra Day, who recently worked together on Hulu’s musical biographical drama “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Day will star alongside a buzzy cast that includes Glenn Close, Octavia Spencer, Rob Morgan, “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin, “King Richard” breakout Aunjanue Ellis.

In addition to directing, Daniels is writing the screenplay with David Coggeshall and Elijah Bynum. The film does not have a title or official logline yet, but it will be based on a true horror story. Day will reportedly play an Indiana mother whose child allegedly becomes demonically possessed. The movie is expected to begin production sometime in 2022.

Daniels will serve as a producer with Pam Williams through his company Lee Daniels Entertainment, as well as Tucker Tooley.

