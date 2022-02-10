Netflix Names Karen Toliver Vice President of Animated Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Karen Toliver has joined Netflix as vice president of animated film, Variety has learned exclusively.

The former Sony Pictures Animation senior vice president will join the streamer in March reporting to Melissa Cobb, VP of the kids and family division. She’ll be responsible for two to three animated features annually and will work alongside fellow animation VP Gregg Taylor.

“It has been an absolute dream working with Kristine Belson and her game-changing team at Sony Pictures Animation. The experience has been instrumental in shaping how I approach producing. Storytelling in animation continues to evolve and expand, and I am excited to join the team at Netflix to continue to break new ground,” Toliver told Variety.

Toliver is credited with the development of Sony’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” as well as a producer on the Oscar-winning short “Hair Love.” Prior to SPA, she had a long run at the now-shuttered Blue Sky Studios working on titles like “Ferdinand” and the “Ice Age” and “Rio” franchises.

“Karen Toliver has been so impactful at Sony Pictures Animation since she joined our team in 2017. She is also a dear friend. It’s been a joy working with her on our slate of films and series, and I know that she will bring her unique ability to inspire storytellers to her new job. We are excited for Karen, and the opportunity to partner with her on movies at Netflix in the future,” said SPA preside Kristine Belson.

Netflix’s feature and shorts animation slate includes acclaimed films “Robin, Robin,” “Klaus,” “The Willoughbys,” “Over the Moon” and the upcoming SXSW Richard Linklater title “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Karen to Netflix where she will be a key partner in creating our ambitious slate of animated feature films,” added Cobb. “An executive with exceptional passion for animation, Karen possesses a strong vision for the future of storytelling in the medium and we can’t wait to see it come to life.”