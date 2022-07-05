Netflix Taps Hedda Stiernstedt to Lead Swedish Comedy ‘One More Time,’ Jonatan Etzler to Direct

Netflix has greenlit Swedish comedy film “One More Time” with Hedda Stiernstedt (“Beforeigners”) in the leading role.

Jonatan Etzler will make his directorial feature debut with the film, which is set to hit Netflix in 2023.

In “One More Time,” Stiernstedt plays 40-year-old Amelia who is hit by a bus on her birthday. When she wakes up, she suddenly finds the year is 2002 and Amelia is 18 again – allowing her to right all the mistakes she made the first time round.

But as she finds herself stuck in a “Groundhog Day” time loop – waking up every morning on her 18th birthday – she realizes there’s something else going on that will need to be fixed before she can leave the past behind forever.

“I am so excited for this project to come alive,” said Stiernstedt. “The timing for a retrospect lookback on the early 2000s feels right and diving into that era is filled with so much joy. I’m working together with the talented Jonatan Etzler and a group of very gifted actors. We’re having a great time working together and I think that will be noticeable in the final result.”

Tove Forsman and Sofie Forsman (“Young Royals”) wrote the film based on an original idea by Mikael Ljung. Eleonor Sager at Breakable produces.

News of the latest Swedish Netflix comedy comes just a day after Variety revealed rival HBO Max is halting originals in the Nordics – including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland – as well as Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey. The decision was made following WarnerMedia merger with Discovery.