Netflix and Blumhouse Exit Martial Arts Film ‘Absolute Dominion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix will no longer distribute and Blumhouse Productions will no longer produce “Absolute Dominion,” a science-fiction martial arts drama from filmmaker Lexi Alexander.

Netflix greenlit the movie earlier this year, with Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Television banner on board to produce. It’s unclear why the two companies departed “Absolute Dominion,” but the filmmaking team is seeking new distribution. Principal photography took place this spring in Nevada. The project already wrapped filming, and it is currently in post production.

“Bill and Ted” actor Alex Winter, Patton Oswalt and newcomer Désiré Mia star in the violent, post-apocalyptic film, which takes place in 2085 A.D. after the world has been destroyed by religious warfare. Desperate to save humanity, global governing forces host a gripping, no-holds-barred, martial arts tournament. The last fighter standing wins Absolute Dominion for one faith.

Alexander, a former World Kickboxing Champion, also wrote and co-produced “Absolute Dominion.” She has previously helmed 2005’s “Green Street Hooligans” starring Elijah Wood and Charlie Hunnam, as well as Marvels’ “Punisher: War Zone” with Ray Stevenson and Dominic West. Alexander’s debut short film “Johnny Flynton” received an Oscar nomination for best live-action short. Before she pivoted to filmmaking, Alexander was a stuntwoman in “Mortal Kombat: Live Tour.”

The ensemble cast includes newcomer Fabiano Viett, Julie Ann Emery (“Better Call Saul”), singer-songwriter Andy Allo (“The Game”) and Alok Vaid-Menon. Stunt coordinator Phil Tan, a martial arts expert whose screen credits include “Inception” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” oversaw fight choreography.

Netflix’s decision to drop the film comes as the streaming service lost 1.7 million subscribers in the first half of 2022 — for the first time in more than a decade. The company’s subscriber numbers bounced back in the third quarter with a gain of 2.41 million net paid subscribers in Q3 to stand at 223.1 million worldwide as of the end of September. This week, Netflix launched cheaper, ad-supported plans in 12 countries, including the U.S.