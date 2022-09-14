Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 Employees

Netflix Animation has laid off 30 employees, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes after recent executive shake-ups, with Netflix earlier this year appointing Karen Toliver as vice president of animated film content and Traci Balthazor as vice president of animated film production.

The layoffs are a result of Netflix consolidating its animation film production team under one central leader, Balthazor, as she continues to work closely with Toliver.

The downsizing does not signal a decrease in output from Netflix Animation, which has earned seven Oscar nominations since 2020, winning for “If Anything Happens, I Love You.”

The streamer’s slate of animated features and shorts includes “Robin,” “Klaus,” “Over the Moon, Back to the Outback,” Richard Linklater’s “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” and Chris Williams’ “The Sea Beast.” Coming soon are Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s “Wendell & Wild,” Nora Twomey’s “My Father’s Dragon,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” Wendy Rogers’ “The Magician’s Elephant” and a “Chicken Run” sequel. Netflix also acquired Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” as well as “Vivo” and “Wish Dragon.”

In July, Netflix acquired Australian animation studio Animal Logic in an all-cash deal. In its Q2 letter to shareholders, Netflix said that the studio and its 800 employees, mostly based in Sydney and Vancouver, “will help us accelerate the development of our animation production capabilities and reinforces our commitment to build a world-class animation studio.”

The company did not disclose the purchase price for Animal Logic but said it will fund the acquisition from cash on hand. Netflix expects to close the later this year, subject to certain regulatory approvals.

Deadline reported the news first.