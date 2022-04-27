Netflix Buys Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s ‘Bardo,’ Plans Global Theatrical Release

Netflix has acquired “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” the new film from Oscar-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The highly-anticipated film is currently in post-production, and is expected to wrap by fall. There had been some mutterings that it might be ready in time for a Cannes debut, but that didn’t come to pass (there were rumors that it was headed to Netflix a few months ago).

Despite the fact that the film has been purchased by the most famous streaming service in the world, Netflix says it is committed to “a theatrical release on a global scale.” That will include a run in cinemas in Mexico, its country of origin, as well as in the U.S., Canada, UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Japan and Korea. Netflix has backed robust theatrical rollouts for certain auteur filmmakers with whom it has worked such as Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”) and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”).

Written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone, who previously collaborated on “Birdman,” “Bardo” chronicles the story of a Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity and family relationships.

“Alejandro is one of the greatest modern filmmakers and one of the leading visionaries in our industry,” said Netflix Head of Global Film Scott Stuber. “‘Bardo’ is a cinematic experience that has inspired us to create a release strategy designed for the film to penetrate culture in the biggest and widest way. We will give film lovers everywhere the opportunity to experience the film through a global theatrical release and the film’s worldwide release on Netflix. Having known Alejandro for a long time, I am personally very excited to finally be able to work alongside him and to bring his film to a global audience.”

The deeply personal film was shot in Iñárritu’s hometown of Mexico City. Iñárritu is a two-time Oscar winner for best director. He also won Oscars for producing and writing “Birdman,” as well as a special Oscar for his virtual-reality project “Carne y Arena.” His credits include “The Revenant,” “Biutiful” and “Babel.”