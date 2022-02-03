Netflix Unveils 2022 Film Slate With First Footage of ‘Knives Out 2,’ ‘The Gray Man’

Maybe you’ve been patiently waiting two years for director Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” sequel. It could be the team-up of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in “The Gray Man” that strikes your fancy. Perhaps “The Bubble,” Maria Bakalova’s first film since “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” has you grabbing for popcorn. Whatever your taste, Netflix will be unveiling a smorgasbord of entertainment options in 2022.

The streaming service has announced plans to debut no less than 68 movies in the new year, making good on its promise to launch at least one film per week over the next 12 months.

Netflix’s genre-spanning slate includes musicals, action spectacles, romantic comedies and spooky thrillers, with projects on schedule from Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Judd Apatow, Jamie Foxx, Greta Gerwig, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and other A-listers.

In a new sizzle reel released Thursday, Netflix showcased first looks at Jason Momoa as a half-man/half-beast in “Slumberland,” Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical fantasy “Pinocchio,” a sleuthing Millie Bobby Brown in “Enola Holmes 2,” a sleuthing Daniel Craig in “Knives Out 2,” Lindsey Lohan’s grand return in “Falling for Christmas” and an Adam Sandler double-feature for the ages in “Hustle” and “Spaceman.”

The three-minute teaser also features several major stars staring down the camera to wax poetic about the magic of watching movies at home.

“In here is the great big world,” says Chris Hemsworth. “We can go places your dreams can’t dream of,” Momoa offers. “Or see things that give your nightmares nightmares,” Foxx posits. “In here,” Berry promises, “you can make an incredible discovery.” Kerry Washington calls “in here” — Netflix’s vast queue, presumably? — “the great big world,” where, Charlize Theron concludes, “every night is movie night.”

Here’s the complete list of upcoming feature film releases in 2022:

Action/Aventure/Science-Fiction

The Adam Project

Athena

Carter

Day Shift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

Spiderhead

They Cloned Tyrone

Comedy

BigBug

The Bubble

Knives Out 2

Me Time

Metal Lords

Senior Year

The Takedown

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

You People

Drama

A Jazzman’s Blues

Against the Ice

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Hustle

Luckiest Girl Alive

Operation Mincemeat

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

Horror/ Thriller

Black Crab

Brazen

Choose or Die

End of the Road

The Inheritance

Monkey Man

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The Weekend Away

Windfall

Family Friendly

13: The Musical

Boo!

Ivy & Bean

Matilda

Rescued by Ruby

The School for Good and Evil

Slumberland

Tall Girl 2

We Have A Ghost

Animated/Anime

Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood Bubble (Anime)

Drifting Home (Anime)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

My Father’s Dragon

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)

Wendell & Wild

Romance

Along for the Ride

Don’t Blame Karma!

Falling for Christmas

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

The Noel Diary

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

The Royal Treatment

Through My Window

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com