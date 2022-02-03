Netflix Unveils 2022 Film Slate With First Footage of ‘Knives Out 2,’ ‘The Gray Man’

Maybe you’ve been patiently waiting two years for director Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” sequel. It could be the team-up of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in “The Gray Man” that strikes your fancy. Perhaps “The Bubble,” Maria Bakalova’s first film since “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” has you grabbing for popcorn. Whatever your taste, Netflix will be unveiling a smorgasbord of entertainment options in 2022.
The streaming service has announced plans to debut no less than 68 movies in the new year, making good on its promise to launch at least one film per week over the next 12 months.
Netflix’s genre-spanning slate includes musicals, action spectacles, romantic comedies and spooky thrillers, with projects on schedule from Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Judd Apatow, Jamie Foxx, Greta Gerwig, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Peele, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and other A-listers.
In a new sizzle reel released Thursday, Netflix showcased first looks at Jason Momoa as a half-man/half-beast in “Slumberland,” Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical fantasy “Pinocchio,” a sleuthing Millie Bobby Brown in “Enola Holmes 2,” a sleuthing Daniel Craig in “Knives Out 2,” Lindsey Lohan’s grand return in “Falling for Christmas” and an Adam Sandler double-feature for the ages in “Hustle” and “Spaceman.”
The three-minute teaser also features several major stars staring down the camera to wax poetic about the magic of watching movies at home.
“In here is the great big world,” says Chris Hemsworth. “We can go places your dreams can’t dream of,” Momoa offers. “Or see things that give your nightmares nightmares,” Foxx posits. “In here,” Berry promises, “you can make an incredible discovery.” Kerry Washington calls “in here” — Netflix’s vast queue, presumably? — “the great big world,” where, Charlize Theron concludes, “every night is movie night.”
Here’s the complete list of upcoming feature film releases in 2022:
Action/Aventure/Science-Fiction
The Adam Project
Athena
Carter
Day Shift
Enola Holmes 2
The Gray Man
Interceptor
The Mother
The Mothership
Spiderhead
They Cloned Tyrone
Comedy
BigBug
The Bubble
Knives Out 2
Me Time
Metal Lords
Senior Year
The Takedown
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
You People
Drama
A Jazzman’s Blues
Against the Ice
All Quiet on the Western Front
Blonde
The Good Nurse
Hustle
Luckiest Girl Alive
Operation Mincemeat
The Pale Blue Eye
Rustin
Spaceman
The Swimmers
White Noise
The Wonder
Horror/ Thriller
Black Crab
Brazen
Choose or Die
End of the Road
The Inheritance
Monkey Man
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
The Weekend Away
Windfall
Family Friendly
13: The Musical
Boo!
Ivy & Bean
Matilda
Rescued by Ruby
The School for Good and Evil
Slumberland
Tall Girl 2
We Have A Ghost
Animated/Anime
Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood Bubble (Anime)
Drifting Home (Anime)
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
My Father’s Dragon
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (Anime)
Wendell & Wild
Romance
Along for the Ride
Don’t Blame Karma!
Falling for Christmas
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love in the Villa
The Noel Diary
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
The Royal Treatment
Through My Window
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com