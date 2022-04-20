Neon and National Geographic to Release Sara Dosa’s Sundance Documentary ‘Fire of Love’

Neon will partner with National Geographic to release Sara Dosa’s “Fire of Love” documentary, following a successful Sundance debut earlier this year. Neon is planning a theatrical release for this summer, with a streaming release on Disney+ set for later this year.

Dosa’s documentary follows the lives and work of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft through rare archival footage. The love story is tinged with passion and tragedy, as the two died while exploring and photographing a volcanic explosion, doing the very thing that brought them together. The film kicked off Sundance’s U.S. documentary competition, and won the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award. National Geographic Documentary Films acquired the worldwide rights following the film’s Sundance premiere.

Narrated by Miranda July, the film is produced by Shane Boris, Ina Fichman and Dosa. Executive producers are Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop of Sandbox Films, Carolyn Bernstein of National Geographic Documentary Films and Josh Braun and Dan Braun of Submarine.

Neon and National Geographic previously partnered for the release of Matthew Heineman’s 2021 COVID-19 doc “The First Wave.”.

Dosa is a Peabody award-winning producer whose previous works include “The Seer & Unseen” and Netflix music series“Re-Mastered.” Dosa also co-produced the Academy Award-nominated Netflix doc “The Edge of Democracy.” Dosa is represented by Anonymous Content.

“Fire of Love” is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures and Cottage M production. The feature documentary includes an original score by Nicolas Godin. Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput edited the film.

Neon also recently released the Danish documentary “Flee,” from director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, which received six Oscar nominations. The film made history as the first film to be nominated simultaneously in the categories of animated feature, documentary and international. Additional Neon credits include Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” and Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer.” At the 75th Cannes Film Festival next month, Neon will premiere David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of The Future” and Brett Morgen’s David Bowie film, “Moonage Daydream.”