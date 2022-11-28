Neon Promotes Andrew Brown to President of Digital Distribution

Andrew Brown has been promoted to president of Digital Distribution at Neon, the company announced Monday. Under Brown’s leadership, the studio launched its home entertainment division and formed Decal, a home entertainment distribution company.

“Andrew’s knowledge of the players, the platforms and the history of cinema all converge to make him a one-of-a-kind executive,” said Tom Quinn, Neon CEO and founder, in a statement. “He’s been here from the beginning and we look forward to continuing to grow Neon together.”

Brown manages Neon’s library, as well as oversees the annual Neon FYC DVD box set and the direct-to-consumer digital portal Neon Cinema. He has served as SVP of Digital Strategy, Marketing and Distribution for the company since 2017 and will continue to serve as co-president of Decal.

Prior to Neon, Brown began at the forefront of the digital video business at Rainbow Media (now Altice) and INDEMAND. In 2006, he handled the expansion and development of Time Warner Cable’s Video On Demand service. After Time Warner Cable’s acquisition by Charter in 2016, he joined Neon as SVP of Digital Distribution and Strategy. In addition to his role at Neon, Brown became co-president of Decal in 2021, which serves as a home entertainment distributor for various studios, including Neon, Bleecker Street and XYZ.

Neon’s upcoming slate includes the release of Laura Poitras’ documentary “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and Kore-eda’s “Broker.” Recent releases include Brett Morgan’s David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream,” Sara Dosa’s documentary “Fire of Love” and Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness.”