‘The Lost City’ Directors Adam and Aaron Nee on Saving the Studio Rom-Com, Marvel-Sized Ambitions for ‘Masters of the Universe’

Adam and Aaron Nee have a bit of a uniform — think stonewashed jeans, cowboy hats and artful man-buns. But don’t let the relaxed vibe fool you. After the directors opened their latest project “The Lost City” to $31 million last weekend, they’ve officially landed on a roster of pedigreed Hollywood helmers.

The Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum romantic adventure defied expectations with American moviegoers, especially considering that the film was only available in theaters via Paramount Pictures. As streaming players and market volatility make mid-budgeted studio projects increasingly obsolete, the Nee brothers helped prove that superheroes aren’t the only thing calling the public to the cineplex.

Variety caught up with the pair on their final leg of promotion for “The Lost City,” where we discussed stolen artifacts from set, Netflix’s theatrical ambitions for “Masters of the Universe” and the future of movies.

Where are you two, you’re doing international press now?

Adam Nee: We were supposed to do a few cities, but obviously, it felt like a weird moment to do things in Berlin, where there’s a lot of refugees coming in. Everything moved to London and it’s cool, it’s exciting. It’s nice to be here after having a good strong opening weekend, where there’s not any pressure.

A lot of people, not just Paramount, are thrilled about how this movie performed. To open a mid-budget romantic comedy in theaters at this number, in this market? These movies don’t have a lot of defenders at the moment.

Aaron Nee: We knew that we were going into somewhat uncharted territory, not just because of the pandemic, which turned everything on its head, but also because it’s been a while since we’ve had studios taking this kind of leap. It’s something that we’ve wanted so badly to see in theaters. We’re guys that grew up on Amblin films and fun adventure movies. Even classic rom-coms like “Sleepless in Seattle,” or one of Sandy’s greatest, “While You Were Sleeping.” There’s an audience waiting for this kind of movie again. Even though we love Marvel and Star Wars and big intellectual property, there’s still this hunger for just standalone, fresh, non-IP driven films. We got the “Lost City” script around October 2020, and everything coming to us up until that point was really dark, more reflecting of the times. When we read this, it’s like a light went on.

Do you tend to get the same kind of script?

Adam: Coming out of “Band of Robbers,” we got a lot of broad comedy stuff and and for us, we love it, but we want movies that have more than one genre at play. “The Lost City” is very much a comedy, but there are three streams happening at once — a romance that was being taken very seriously, an adventure that had stakes and a broad comedy at the center.

Aaron: The “bro comedy” is something you can quickly get pigeonholed into, so we really appreciate Sandy and [producer] Liza Chasin having the faith in us to do this. Especially something that appeals to a different demographic than a bro comedy would.

Were you nail-biting, watching the “Lost City” box office tracking?

Adam: We definitely were watching the tracking. The studio gives you these cautious predictions and, for us, it felt just totally unknown. None of these tracking numbers really meant that much to us, because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, especially for a movie that is relying on women over 35. We were definitely waiting to exhale.

This movie knocked “The Batman” out of the No. 1 slot. Did you guys sneak into any public screenings?

Adam: We did a big thing in SXSW and the Los Angeles Film Festival. We did a New York tastemakers screening. I did slip into a Burbank screening a few nights ago, and that was an incredible experience. I was truly incognito, we weren’t introducing the film or anything. It was so charged and fun, I was sitting between these two families watching the way they reacted to the different moments in the film and how just unfiltered and electric it was.

You know, Aaron and I saw this movie as an opportunity to be filmmakers in a theatrical age. We don’t know how long this will last. We don’t know if we’ll have an opportunity to continue to make theatrical movies. You mentioned “Masters of the Universe,” which we’re super excited about, but it’s a Netflix movie so it probably won’t have much of a theatrical life. That’s the way that it’s going and I totally accept that, but it’s such a privilege to have a movie that is only in theaters.

Aaron: We’re of the age where that’s what you dream about as a kid, having a movie on a big screen.

Are you optimistic about the survival of theatrical?

Aaron: The “Lost City” screenings that we had the privilege to be present for gave me a lot of hope for the justification of theatrical. As long as people are reminded of what that experiences is like, they’ll keep coming back to theaters. They need content that justifies that release method.

Still, I can’t imagine you’re holding back on scale for “Masters of the Universe.”

Aaron: It’s going to be big, and it’s our understanding that Netflix intends for this to have a theatrical release as well.

Adam: We recognize that we are not necessarily competing with — but need to be living up to — the standard of what Marvel is doing, and what Lucasfilm is doing. “Masters” has to have the scale and scope of those, and it will. Our whole thing is just capturing the the fun of that brand, and making it fully realized. It will shoot next year.

Is Kyle Allen off somewhere gaining 80 lbs of muscle?

Adam: He’s already put on a good bit of muscle, but we’re not trying to make him into Dolph Lundgren. He is a modern man, and we’re not trying to sell Equinox memberships.

So, no Chris Pratt or Kumail Nanjiani transformations on this one?

Adam: It’ll probably be Pratt level! I would say he’ll be strong looking, but not Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Aaron: He’s building ,but we’re trying to hold onto athleticism — that is part of what’s so exciting about him. He’s an incredible athlete. He’s already been studying swordplay and martial arts, and he’s extremely good at it. We don’t want to lose that agility he’s bringing to the table.

Do you know where this will shoot?

Adam: No, we’re looking at a couple different places but one of our things is wanting to capture some of the beauty of this planet. To make it feel like this alien world, but not an entirely CGI world like “Avatar.” We want you to feel grounded in the reality of it.

Did you guys poach anything from “The Lost City” set, as a memento?

Aaron: We have the book, the fictional book written by Sandy’s character. The cover is Channing Tatum on horseback holding a damsel.

Sandra Bullock told us at SXSW that she’s longer banning sequels from her resume. Do you think you would revisit “The Lost City”?

Adam: Yeah, I mean, if we could come up with a story that had a good reason to exist, not just because there’s the success of this one. Working with this cast, we would obviously do it any day of the week. They are decent and lovely people.