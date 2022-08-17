Native American Feature Film Writers Lab Selects Six Fellows

The Native American Media Alliance announced the selection of six fellows for the 5th Annual Native American Feature Film Writers Lab, a talent development program that boosts the careers of Native American writers.

The six fellows of the fifth annual Native American Feature Film Writers Lab are:

Ty Coughenour (Lummi Nation)

Rory Crittendon (Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma)

Debra Peebles (Red Lake Band of Chippewa)

Faith Phillips (Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma)

Linzmarie Schultz (Wyandot Nation of Anderdon)

Steven Tallas (Navajo)

The initiative comes in partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal, A+E Networks and the Cherokee Nation Film Office. The Writers Lab is an annual program for talented, aspiring screenwriters who, for over the course of ten weeks, will develop a new screenplay, meet with partner industry organizations and receive creative guidance on their scripts from literary professionals.

“The incredible success stories from our many fellows of this lab is a true testament to the genuine work behind our programs,” Ian Skorodin, Director of Strategy for the Native American Media Alliance said. “It’s an incredible inspiration to see our fellows working, writing and providing the authentic voice of Native America at every major studio, network and media conglomerate.”

The Native American Feature Film Writers Lab received numerous applicants from several tribes throughout North America. The six fellows will take part in a ten-week curriculum curated by seasoned writing executives. The lab will consist of daily workshops, seminars and intensive mentoring to help each writer develop and prepare the participants for studio writing opportunities.

At the end of the program, each participant will participate in the Alliance’s annual writers pitch fest in November during the LA Skins Fest.