‘Drive My Car’ Wins Best Picture From National Society of Film Critics (Full List)

“Drive My Car” has won best picture from this year’s edition of the National Society of Film Critics, continuing its streak of major prizes from major critics groups. The organization announced its honors on Saturday.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s sweeping drama also won top honors from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and New York Film Critics Circle.

Along with best picture, “Drive My Car” also won for director, screenplay and best actor for Hidetoshi Nishijima. “West Side Story,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Petite Maman” made frequent appearances across various runner-up slots.

A prestigious organization known for its highbrow taste, National Society of Film Critics (N.S.F.C.) boasts members from across top entertainment publications — including Variety‘s own chief film critics Peter Debruge and Owen Gleiberman — as well as notable freelancers. The L.A. Times’ Justin Chang serves as chair of the organization.

Any film that opened in the U.S. in 2021, whether in theaters or on streaming platforms, is eligible for consideration. Unlike many other award groups, the N.S.F.C. does not have a nomination process. The winner, runner-up and third place prizes are announced for each category alongside voting tallies that often show just how close the races are. Last year, “Nomadland” took home the top prize, besting “First Cow” by only two votes.

See the running list of this year’s winners below:

Best Picture: “Drive My Car”

Runner-up: “Petite Maman” | “The Power of Dog”

Best Actor: Hidetoshi Nishijima, “Drive My Car”

Runner-up: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” | Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Best Actress: Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Runner-up: Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World” | Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Best Supporting Actress: Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Runner-up: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” | Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Best Supporting Actor: Anders Danielsen Lie, “The Worst Person in the World”

Runner-up: Vincent Lindon, “Titane” | Mike Faist, “West Side Story” | Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car” and “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”

Runner-up: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” | Céline Sciamma, “Petite Maman”

Best Screenplay: “Drive My Car”

Runner-up: “Parallel Mothers” | “Licorice Pizza”

Best Cinematography: “The Green Knight”

Runner-up: “The Power of the Dog” | “Memoria”

Best Nonfiction Film: “Flee”

Runner-up: “Procession” | “The Velvet Underground”

Film Heritage Award: Maya Cade for the Black Film Archive, Bertrand Tavernier and Peter Bogdanovich

Film Awaiting American Distribution: “Returning to Reims”