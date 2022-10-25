Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein Return to Broadway for ‘Pictures From Home’

Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker will return to Broadway for “Pictures From Home,” a new play about manhood, fatherhood and hidden truths.

“Pictures From Home” is based on the memoir by photographer Larry Sultan and is being adapted for the stage by Sharr White, whose credits include “The Other Place” and “Annapurna.” The story, described as equal parts comedic and dramatic, paints a portrait of a mother, father and son who photographed their lives.

Bartlett Sher, a nine-time Tony nominee for “The King and I,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and others, is directing the stage version. “Pictures From Home” reunites Sher with Wanamaker, whom he directed in “Awake and Sing,” as well as and Burstein, whom he directed in “Fiddler on the Roof.”

“Pictures From Home” will begin previews on Jan. 10, 2023 at Studio 54 ahead of opening night on Feb. 9, 2023. It will only run for a limited engagement.

The producing team is headed by Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kayla Greenspan and Jacob Soroken Porter. Though it is being performed at Studio 54, “Pictures From Home” is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Lane, a Broadway staple from “The Producers,” “Angels in America” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” won an Emmy for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” He recently appeared in Julian Fellows’ period drama “The Gilded Age” and will return for the HBO show’s second season.

Burstein just won his first Tony Award, for playing Harold Zidler in “Moulin Rouge.” He’s starred in 18 Broadway shows across his career and has also received Tony noms for “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Cabaret” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Wanamaker is a two-time Olivier Award winner for “Once in a Lifetime” and “Electra.” On Broadway, she’s been lauded for her work in “Piaf” and “Awake and Sing.” She’s also known for playing Madame Hooch in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”