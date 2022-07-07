Natalie Portman: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Shot Its Most Visually Stunning Scene in Best Buy Parking Lot

Natalie Portman told Entertainment Weekly that “Thor: Love and Thunder” has one of the most visually stunning scenes she’s ever seen on film, and it just so happens to have been shot in a random Best Buy parking lot. How’s that for movie magic? The “Black Swan” Oscar winner isn’t revealing just yet which scene in the film it is, but she said she can’t watch the movie without being reminded of Best Buy.

“There’s one scene that’s one of the most visually beautiful scenes I’ve seen on film, and we shot [it] in real life in a Best Buy parking lot,” Portman said. “It’s so wild to be on this size of movie, and we were literally in a parking lot with a blue screen, doing this really dramatic thing. It looks so stunning on film, but every time I see it, I’m like, ‘That’s a Best Buy parking lot.'”

Portman also shot a ton of material for “Thor: Love and Thunder” that she loved, but director Taika Waititi left a majority of it on the cutting room floor.

“There were whole sequences, planets, characters and worlds that didn’t end up in the movie that were hilarious and amazing and [that] we spent a lot of time and energy on, and certainly the entire crew also designing and conceiving,” Portman recently told IndieWire. “It’s just amazing how much great material is not in the film, considering how much great material is in it. Usually, it’s like, you’re just trying to get enough good stuff to put in the film, and this had overflow. So that was really surprising.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” finds Portman reprising her role of Jane Foster after sitting out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “Thor: Ragnarok.” Jane finds herself being able to wield Thor’s hammer Mjölnir, which transforms her into the Mighty Thor.

“In Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Thor,’ Natalie Portman held her own as Thor’s earthly love interest, but here, pulling up on equal footing with him, Portman gives a performance of cut-glass wit and layered yearning,” Variety’s Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review of the movie.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in theaters nationwide July 8.